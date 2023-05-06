Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Raised by SVB Leerink

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of scPharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12.
scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of SCPH stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $399.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About scPharmaceuticals
scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.