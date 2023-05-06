Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Raised by SVB Leerink

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of scPharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12.

scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, scPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $399.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.