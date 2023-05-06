Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Issued By Wedbush

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOFI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

SOFI stock opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,799,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,722 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.