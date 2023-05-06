Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ECL. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

NYSE:ECL opened at $173.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 221.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

