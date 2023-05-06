Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Decreased by Analyst

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Repligen in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Repligen Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $160.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.91. Repligen has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.