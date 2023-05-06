Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Cut by Analyst

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Surgery Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SGRY. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 2.74. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 38,534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,386,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $50,236.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,165.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $50,236.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,527,165.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $262,911.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,621,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,979 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

