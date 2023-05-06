Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terex in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

NYSE:TEX opened at $47.87 on Thursday. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Trading of Terex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $656,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Terex by 18.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 139,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 21,476 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Terex by 157.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Terex by 46.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Terex by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 336,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,481 shares of company stock worth $21,748,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

