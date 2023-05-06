Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Decreased by Analyst

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

Trex Stock Up 3.8 %

TREX stock opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.