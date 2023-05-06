Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CONSOL Energy Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.22. The consensus estimate for CONSOL Energy’s current full-year earnings is $20.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $20.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.02 EPS.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $637.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 56.19%.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

CEIX stock opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 445.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 123.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $128,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,523.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.