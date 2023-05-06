Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Evergy, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Evergy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Evergy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

EVRG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of EVRG opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Evergy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Evergy by 195.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

