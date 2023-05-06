Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Cut by William Blair

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J&J Snack Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.
J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $162.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.73. J&J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,390 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,935,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,544,000 after acquiring an additional 89,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after acquiring an additional 580,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 116.18%.
J&J Snack Foods Company Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
