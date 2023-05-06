Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for M.D.C.’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.5 %

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

MDC stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 9.12. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,271,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,097,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,773 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 665.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in M.D.C. by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

See Also

