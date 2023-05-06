Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Decreased by KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 15.50%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$72.45.

TSE QSR opened at C$95.80 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$60.37 and a 52 week high of C$99.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.96.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

