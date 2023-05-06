Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $105.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.51. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

