Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $140.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.78.

QRVO stock opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $114.59.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

