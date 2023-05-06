Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $93.62, but opened at $102.27. Qorvo shares last traded at $97.64, with a volume of 506,045 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 267.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.51. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

