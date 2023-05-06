QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $120.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $108.78 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day moving average of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after purchasing an additional 492,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,374,317,000 after purchasing an additional 524,556 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

