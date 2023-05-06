QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $140.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $108.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.94 and a 200 day moving average of $120.48. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

