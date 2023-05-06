QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $150.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at HSBC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $108.78 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

