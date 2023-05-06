Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an underweight rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.87.

Qualys stock opened at $116.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.71.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $130.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,305. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Qualys by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

