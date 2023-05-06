QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Cut to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $134.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at $31,623,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in QuinStreet by 29.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after purchasing an additional 729,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in QuinStreet by 566.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 427,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 180,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in QuinStreet by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 162,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 121,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.