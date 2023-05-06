QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barrington Research downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 762815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QNST. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,623,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

QuinStreet Trading Down 5.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in QuinStreet by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 137,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $929,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $435.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $134.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

