Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $113.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.91 and a 200-day moving average of $111.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.