Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Position Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rambus by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 1.32. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $51.88.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $513,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,562,052.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,943 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

