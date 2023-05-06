Raymond James Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$24.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

OR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.38.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$23.43 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.90 and a 1 year high of C$24.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.13. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 46.81%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total value of C$102,350.00. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total value of C$276,750.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total value of C$102,350.00. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $655,100 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

