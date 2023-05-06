Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $27.81 and last traded at $29.17, with a volume of 75509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 158.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Several brokerages have issued reports on RYN. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rayonier by 22.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

See Also

