Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 5,112.15%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

