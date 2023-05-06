Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $927.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $849.38.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ REGN opened at $762.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $791.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $756.79. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,295 shares of company stock worth $25,023,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.