Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $927.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $849.38.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $762.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $791.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $756.79. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 33.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,295 shares of company stock worth $25,023,670 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

