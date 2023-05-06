RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.06. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 2,287 shares changing hands.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its product pipeline includes RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.
