REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.23, but opened at $18.00. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 83,556 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 246.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RGNX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Stock Down 5.2 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $820.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Articles

