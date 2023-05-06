Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $55.64

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 55.64 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.67). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 54.20 ($0.68), with a volume of 519,454 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Regional REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £279.53 million, a PE ratio of -451.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Regional REIT Dividend Announcement

About Regional REIT

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is presently -5,833.33%.

(Get Rating)

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.