Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Director John Foy Purchases 3,000 Shares

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) Director John Foy acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,878.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Renasant stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 327.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

