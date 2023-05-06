Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 320,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 206.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,486,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Republic Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

NYSE:RSG opened at $145.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.34%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

