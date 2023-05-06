Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Standex International Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Standex International in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $6.55 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SXI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Standex International Trading Up 7.9 %

NYSE:SXI opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standex International has a 52-week low of $79.02 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.14.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,149.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Standex International by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Standex International by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Standex International by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex International

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Further Reading

