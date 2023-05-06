Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ProPhase Labs, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) – Diamond Equity issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProPhase Labs in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ProPhase Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.53 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of -0.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 35.8% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

