Research Analysts Set Expectations for Granite Construction Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Construction in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Granite Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of GVA opened at $35.83 on Thursday. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $789.21 million during the quarter.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Construction

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 472.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

