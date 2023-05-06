ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of ResMed worth $36,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in ResMed by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in ResMed by 196.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,818,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,032 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $231.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $247.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Stories

