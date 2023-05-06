Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Resources Connection Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ RGP opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $490.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $1,016,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Resources Connection by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Resources Connection by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Resources Connection by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Resources Connection by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Further Reading

