Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to C$84.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.45.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$95.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$60.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$99.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.96.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 36.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 5.8127295 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.