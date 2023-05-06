Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 38,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

