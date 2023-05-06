Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 5.0 %

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Shares of DEI stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.02%.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.