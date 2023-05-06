Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -214.28%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

