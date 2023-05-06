Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of EnerSys worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 235,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 108,385 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after purchasing an additional 50,743 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE ENS opened at $84.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $94.32.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

