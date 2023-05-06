Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Kyndryl worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 4,572.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE:KD opened at $14.37 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

