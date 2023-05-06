Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.27.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $311.11 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

