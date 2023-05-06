Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 347 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 13.07%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.