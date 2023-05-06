Reviewing HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC) & HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) and HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

HP has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HP and HUB Cyber Security (Israel)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HP $62.98 billion 0.47 $3.20 billion $2.51 12.00 HUB Cyber Security (Israel) $32.52 million 0.42 -$13.23 million N/A N/A

Profitability

HP has higher revenue and earnings than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

This table compares HP and HUB Cyber Security (Israel)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HP 4.36% -141.20% 9.97% HUB Cyber Security (Israel) N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of HP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of HP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HP and HUB Cyber Security (Israel), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HP 3 9 1 0 1.85 HUB Cyber Security (Israel) 0 0 0 0 N/A

HP presently has a consensus price target of $29.69, suggesting a potential downside of 1.47%. Given HP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HP is more favorable than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Summary

HP beats HUB Cyber Security (Israel) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HP

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

