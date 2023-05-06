Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $27.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.62% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.
Revolve Group Stock Performance
Revolve Group stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.
Institutional Trading of Revolve Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.
