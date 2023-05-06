Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $27.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Revolve Group stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

