Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.01, but opened at $17.02. Revolve Group shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 546,472 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

