Richard Scott Johnson Purchases 2,000 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) Director Richard Scott Johnson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,829.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Community Bankshares Trading Up 3.0 %

FCBC stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $39.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $389.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 16.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 50.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.